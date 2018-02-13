Maerua Mall hosts first Valentine’s gift market

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The one day a year dedicated entirely to love and romance will be celebrated in style at Maerua Mall this week, with a Valentine’s Day gift market at the Mr Price atrium, which started on Saturday and will end on Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time of year to say, ‘I love you’ to those who matter most, and what better way to show your love than with a gift? Visitors to Maerua Mall will find stalls selling flowers, chocolates, confectioneries and a range of other covetable Valentine’s Day gifts to suit every pocket, and will also be treated to Valentine’s Day sales at participating retailers.

“Our goal is to make it easy and enjoyable for shoppers to find the perfect gifts to show their appreciation for those around them on Valentine’s Day,” stated Carel Fourie, CEO of Oryx Properties, owners of Maerua Mall.

For those who need a break from the kids while enjoying a quiet Valentine’s movie date, there are five Ster-Kinekor silver-screen cinemas to choose from. Otherwise, Fourie encourages a date with the whole family at the mall’s brand-new Family Entertainment Centre – which offers fun activities for the young and the young-at-heart, including an ‘Around the World’-themed 18-hole glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course, trampolines, tenpin bowling and more.

“The Family Entertainment Centre, built just last year, is one of our proudest achievements, offering fun for the whole family,” says Fourie.

Shopping at Maerua Mall is always a pleasant experience. With over 120 outlets, it is the second-biggest shopping centre in Namibia, with some of the most exciting flagship stores in the country – but its design ensures that nobody ever feels crowded.

“Easy accessibility for each and every customer, even during the busier times of the year, is of the utmost importance to us,” Fourie says. The mall is designed to be not only ultra-convenient – with four entrances and over 2,000 parking bays, including dedicated bays for the elderly and disabled as well as for parents with young children – but also ultra-stylish, having recently undergone a complete facelift.

To show love to its customers, Maerua Mall on Saturday teamed up with FreshFM bringing Valentine’s cheer to a few selected shoppers. Cupid was on duty from 10h00 to 15h00 looking for the happiest couples and picked up the bill for them, up to the value of N$500.