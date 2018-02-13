Grootfontein strives to revive its economy

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-In order to accelerate its slow growing economy, Grootfontein could host an industrial exposition in order to attract international investors as it aspires to become the country’s industrial hub with a container depot expected to be constructed at the town soon.

The municipality has come up with several mechanisms such as the provision of industrial land that will be complement the mass land serving undertaken in the town. This is to make it easier for investors that aspire to do business there.

“We have further resolved that council’s farmlands which were used for animal breeding, will now be used for crop production which in turn enhances food security and eventually become the breadbasket for the entire country,” noted Grootfontein Mayor Abisai Haimene, adding that they have approached some investors to assist with expertise in this regard.

He also said that a silo project for maize and mahangu storage is lined up, as well as a medical centre of the magnitude of Ongwediva MediPark.

He said council approved these projects, and is only waiting for ministerial approval for the go-ahead.

“All these projects will create employment for the locals, hence uplifting our economy,” enthused Haimene.

“Since I took office in 2015, our aim has been to improve and resolve the social ills affecting our people, and one way to do so is by providing employment opportunities and housing. As a result, we have lobbied for a number of investors that have shown interest in constructing low cost housing, and so far we have availed 10,000 hectares for that purpose,” stated Haimene.

Furthermore, he highlighted that about 38 plots were awarded through the Build Together programme; 200 low cost erven availed at extension 4 and 5, as well as a further 200 plots given to government to construct houses through a Chinese donation.

Haimene said the hospitality industry in the area is one sector lagging behind and he appealed to investors to come on board.