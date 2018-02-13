FAs have till April 30 to enter AgriBraai

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The deadline for this year’s Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) annual AgriBraai is April 30 and all farmers’ associations (FAs) are encouraged to enter.

This year’s popular braai will be hosted by the Kalahari Oos FA on May 25-26 at the Gobabis Showgrounds. Residents of Gobabis and the Omaheke region, the hosts, have been gearing up for what is expected to be the best and biggest AgriBraai in almost 50 years. The theme is ‘Cattle Country Cowboy’ and on the evening of May 26, the Campbells will

perform.

The hugely popular event dates back to 1981 and is a tough competition as all dishes must be prepared over coals; from the starter to the dessert as no webers and electrical equipment may be used. In the beginning, the menu was given to the teams before the day of the competition to enable them to prepare for the contest, but later it was decided not to announce the menu before time.

The competition is one of the opportunities where farmers come together to not only braai, but also network. Social teams can also participate in the braai and these are mostly from local companies involved in agriculture. The winning prize is N$30,000, which should be used to host the competition next year.

More details on this year’s AgriBraai will be given in due course, and can be obtained from Kalahari Oos FA, on telephone number 081 2612838, or via email at kario@iway.na.