Farmer forks out N$50,000 for Boer Goat ram

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The first Namboer small stock production auction for 2018 hosted by the Coetzee brothers, Zirk and Xico and six guest sellers, exceeded all expectations, even though the annual event was held for the first time during the day.

Once again the event got all small stock breeders and buyers drooling over some of the finest animals money can buy so early in the year when more than 200 Boer Goats, Kalahari Reds, Savannahs, Van Rooys, Damaras, Persians and Dorpers came under the hammer.

Fierce bidding in all categories resulted in high average prices and an immaculate Boer Goat ram of Zirk Coetzee fetched the highest price of N$50,000. Hans Puahee from the Otjizondupa region sees this as his best investment ever to guarantee his smallholding farm genetics of the highest quality in the future.

All Namboer auctions will this year take place at 12: 00 instead of the traditional time of 17:00 on Thursday evenings This will be done in line with the Labour Act and overtime regulations so that the Directorate of Veterinary Services officials do not have to work overtime at evening auctions.

The Coetzee brothers and the guest sellers Christie Labuschagne, Francois van Rensburg, Dirk van der Merwe, Rhozetta Boerbok Stud and Louis van Schalkwyk were pleased with the outcome and surprised with the turnout of communal and emerging farmers. While Boer Goat rams fetched exceptionally good prices and Savannah rams reached N8,000, breeders and buyers drew the conclusion that small stock farmers were going flat out to buy the best quality early in what promises now to be another dry spell.

Genetics like that on offer at the auction can carry small stock farmers for a long time until circumstances change for the better. Albeit the two brothers opine that the correct selection for pairing of animals during the mating season is of vital importance in search of high quality genetics.

“We have a responsibility to guide prospective buyers and producers on their choice of ram and ewe material in order to increase production in their herds,” notes Zirk.