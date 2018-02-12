MTC restores Leonardville tower

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-MTC has fully restored the Leonardville base transmitter station after it collapsed in October last year.

MTC has conveyed its appreciation and gratitude to the community of Leonardville, especially the farmers’ union leadership, for their patience and understanding during the last two months.

Furthermore, MTC extended words of thanks to all the stakeholders that rendered their support and services, whilst MTC technicians and contractors were on site ensuring the normalization of network services to the Leonardville site,

“We wish to say thank you our partners, whilst construction and re-erection of the fallen base transmitter station was ongoing, who provided network support services during the time,” said Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s chief human capital and corporate affairs officer.

The Leonardville BTS is a shared site that also serves as the transmitter station for other radio and telecoms operators in the area.