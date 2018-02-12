Four local artists to perform at Love, Music and Romance red carpet event 

Windhoek

Staff Reporter-The Love, Music and Romance Red Carpet Event will be taking place at the Warehouse Theatre here on Wednesday, February 14 at 20h00. Four of Namibia’s award winning artists and one breathtaking poet will be gracing the stage. Vocalists Ann Singer, Monique English, Micheal Pulse and Jaleel, will be joined by poet Espereranca, sharing her beautiful poetry from her latest album. Jaleel will also use this evening to launch his new album entitled ‘Moments’.

Organisers encouraged music lovers to attend in numbers, and enjoy what is said to be an unforgettable evening of love, music and romance with their favourite songs.

Advance tickets (N$80) for the event are available at airtime city kiosks, and online at http://www.today.com.na/events/love-music-romance.