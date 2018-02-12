Excitement mounts for Harders Cup… Second edition launched on Friday

Staff Reporter

Lüderitz-The most anticipated social entertainment sporting gathering in the vast Karas region was successfully launched in the southern harbour town on Friday.

Sure, the Harders Cup is back, but only bigger and better than last year’s maiden which proved a huge success, drawing crowds of over 8,000 people to Lüderitz.

Officially launching the event, the chief organizer and founder of this noble effort, Tim Ekandjo, explained that this year’s sporting bonanza sees a total of ten teams competing as opposed to last year’s six.

“I’m pleased to announce that this year’s edition will see two teams from Keetmanshoop, while one team from Rosh Pinah joins the seven teams in Lüderitz, making this a truly spectacular mouth-watering football tourney,” boasted Ekandjo.

Keetmanshoop-based Real Fighters, Orange Rangers and Mountain Rangers (Rosh Pinah) join hosts Atlanta Bucs, Atlantic Stars, Diamond City, Rush Ups, Man United, Pescanova and reigning champions Youngsters from Lüderitz to battle it out for the grand prize of N$100,000 for the overall winners.

The runners-up will receive N$50,000 while the third-place finishers walk away with N$20,000. The golden boot award recipient will be handed N$10,000.

“I’m also pleased to inform you that this year’s Harders Cup Music Bash will see an increased line-up of artistes led by NAMA winners Adora, TBoss & Staika and Gazza, alongside Tulisan and Distruction Boyz from South Africa for a truly spectacular musical feast.”

The 2018 Harders Cup is to be delivered at a total budget of N$1,238,500 and so far N$660,000 has been secured.

“I’m quite confident we can raise the outstanding N$578,400 if there is meaningful participation from the business community in Lüderitz and the entire Karas region and on this score I would sincerely like to thank our platinum sponsors Standard Bank (N$150,000) and Seaflower (N$100,000), Gold sponsors Telecom Namibia and Tafel Lager (N$100,000 each), Silver sponsor J&P Group of Companies (N$50,000), Bronze sponsors Novanam, Coca Cola and Pamoja

Records (all N$25,000), and NamPower and Naftal Trading Enterprises –N$10,000 each,” Ekandjo added.

Officiating at the well-attended launch at the Lüderitz Benguella Community Hall, the mayor of Lüderitz, Hilaria Mukapuli, welcomed the return of the 2nd edition of the Harders Cup.

“I was very impressed with the manner in which this initiative was introduced to Lüderitz – well planned and executed and already an overwhelming success in its first year.

“I therefore have no doubt that the 2018 event will be even better and I’m happy to note the significant growth in the event’s vision to become a truly regional event, which is an aggressive strategy which mirrors the chief organizer Ekandjo.

“As Buchters and people from the Karas region, we must support this event financially as it’s being delivered to all of us free of charge, and all we need to do is show up.

“Ekandjo and his equally capable team have shown visionary leadership and commitment towards the real meaning of the word social responsibility and they must be applauded, reads a statement by the event organizers – hence events like this are of vital importance for the promotion of economic growth, job creation and the mitigation of poverty,” said the mayor.

The highlight of the launch was the live draw based on a knockout basis.

The tourney kicks off on Saturday morning, March 31 with the town’s biggest derby when defending champions Youngsters confront bitter rivals Atlanta Bucs.

The two teams share a historic rivalry and the clash of the titans certainly makes for a mouth-watering opener.