Egyptian doctors arrive on medical mission

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek-Sixteen medical doctors from Egypt have arrived in Namibia after they were dispatched by spiritual leaders from the Coptic Medical Association of North America (CMANA).

The north American medical charity that has a branch in Egypt sent the doctors to Namibia to provide medical services to underserved communities, as well as to mentor healthcare providers with education, skills and leadership on issues related to healthcare.

The Egyptian team, comprising of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, physical therapists, occupational therapists and paramedics, will be in Namibia until February18.

They will work in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Egyptian embassy as well as the Coptic Orthodox Church in Namibia to provide health services at various state hospitals. Father Mark of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Namibia, who spoke on behalf of the mission, confirmed that the team is to attend to the medical needs of Windhoek residents and surrounding areas by providing medical check-ups, dental procedures and HIV testing, among other fields of specialisation.

“In essence, the CMANA medical team is also expected to impart medical knowledge to local communities,” said Father Mark.

He said the mission is a follow-up to the CMANA courtesy explanatory mission that took place last year whereby the organisation met with the country’s health minister Dr Bernard Haufiku, the health permanent secretary and the heads of hospitals to deliberate on the challenges facing the public health sector.

“The team was not just selected randomly but based on the areas of specialisation lacking in Namibia as indicated by the health minister during the organization’s first visit to Namibia,” he said.

Father Mark said the health ministry has already prepared for them a list of cases and operations waiting to be done in the main hospitals, namely, Katutura hospital and Windhoek central. While in Namibia, two of the medical experts who are also part of the American Board-Certified Physicians will host a two-day mini congress at the University of Namibia Medical School.

A seminar will be held today where Dr Ehab Sorial is expected to deliver a presentation on peripheral vascular disease while on Tuesday Dr Hani Ashamalla will present a lecture on lung cancer. The team will also do charity work at an orphanage as well as hand medical equipment, medical material, medications and donations to the health ministry.