Avani unveils phase one of N$24m development

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino has unveiled the first phase of its N$24 million modernisation project.

The redevelopment includes a new grand entrance and Porte Cochere able to accommodate passenger vehicles and busses for self-drive guests and tour groups, as well as allow pedestrian access to the hotel that is located on one of the busiest streets in town.

The new lobby also features Pantry at Avani and uplifted guest and business facilities.

The second phase of the enhancement project is currently underway and includes an overhaul of the hotel’s Dunes restaurant and the introduction of new gym facilities with Avanifit concept and conference rooms. The final phase will see the complete reconstruction of all facilities at rooftop level and will feature a Grand Ballroom, a new signature rooftop restaurant and a rooftop bar alongside a new swimming pool and pool deck.

“Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino has been an icon to the city, with a strategic location in one of the city’s most popular shopping centres and the refurbishment has been designed to deliver the Avani concept of living spaces for our guests,” explains Rudie Putter, general manager of Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino.

“This first phase of our redevelopment means that guests can now enjoy the convenience of entering the hotel from the main street, while larger groups or frequent travellers are now also welcomed at their own entrance and reception area, easing the congestion for other guests in the main lobby during busy periods,” he added.

The new lobby area was designed by DLH, a Namibian interior design company, and includes the new Pantry at Avani.

This on-the-go café offers fresh, quick bites for guests on the move, whether they are looking for a healthy snack en-route to a meeting, or comfort food after a long day of work.

With fine, freshly made coffee, a selection of soft drinks, wines and cocktails completes the menu, offering guests a quick alternative to the hotel’s other dining option, which was designed for a more relaxing, indulgent experience.

In addition, Pantry at Avani is perfectly located alongside the new business lounge and is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology starting from Apple iMac, a wireless colour printer and high-speed internet access. The hotel will be rolling out upgraded high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel during the second phase of the renovation, to ensure guests can stay connected.

“This project extends far beyond a structural and décor makeover of the hotel, as we have invested significantly in training and upskilling our 100% Namibian staff,” explains Putter. “Training programmes included website content management that’s accessible on any mobile device and internationally recognised sales training courses hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

Supported by Avani Hotels & Resorts, which has properties in countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and in Europe, the massive redevelopment of Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino has been implemented by Aveng Construction Namibia, with all contractors and sub-contractors on site being of Namibian origin.

“I started my career at this property in 1994, and returned to the hotel in 2010, and I’m really proud of the work that the design and construction teams have done so far,” says Putter.

“We’re all looking forward to the finished result, and to welcoming our local and international guests to our revitalised hotel, in the heart of exciting Windhoek.”