XIX April brand introduces new fanny-packs

Pinehas Nakaziko

The XIX April brand, also known as just Hapi, has new designs of fanny-packs under the theme, Maintaining Namibian culture within modern trends.

Fanny-packs are small fabric pouch usually secured with a zipper and worn by use of a strap around the hips or waist. Apart from that, Hapi Auala, self-taught fashion designer and co-founder, has also released other design ranges from street and formal wear, to bags and other accessories, all designed with local elements. “This year we wanted to expand and adds more variety to our bags, with a new collection of fanny-packs also known as “moon bags” specifically designed with local elements to give them that Namibian touch,” says Hapi. She came up with this new product after noticing that fanny-packs were trending once again across the globe, and more fashion forward

Namibians were beginning to purchase them internationally.

“After receiving multiple requests from clients, I decided to create our own fanny-packs made with Namibians products. I created multiple designs ranging in colour, patterns and fabric,” says Hapi, adding that she received a lot of inspiration from the Namibian wildlife, and from the ancient rock carvings and paintings drawn by bushman across Southern Africa. Her bags are made from leather and Odelela fabric, handmade to fit around the hips or chest.

Hapi’s three-year career came into the limelight after she took part in Windhoek Fashion Week 2016. And also after showcasing her bags designs at the Benguela Winter Fashion Week in Angola late last year. XIX April was launched last April. She says her fanny-packs are relatively small but large enough to fit in necessities such as a phone, wallet and keys. “They are very convenient for a chilling day out or for running errands comfortably.” Her designs come in plain colours of black, brown, and white while others contain hand painted drawings. The products are now available country wide. “Our fanny-packs are beautifully crafted to fit men, women and even children, thanks to the adjustable straps made to accommodate all sizes,” Hapi informs.