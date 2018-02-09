Home Front Page News Video: New Era 09 February 2018 Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: New Era 09 February 2018 February 9, 201800 tweet New Era 09 February 2018 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 19 Jan 2017 Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 08 December 2017 Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 01 December 2017LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 4 × two = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAshower rain enter location 25.7 ° C 26 ° 25 ° 47% 1.5kmh 20%Sat 24 °Sun 20 °Mon 24 °Tue 30 °Wed 29 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014MTC/NPL at loggerheads, compliance a bone of contention …Mali... January 29, 2018Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017The overlooked potential of rural spaces and consumers February 6, 2018Load more 36,318FollowersFollow16,655FollowersFollow