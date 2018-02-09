Team Moses jets off to USA

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s former world boxing champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses and his team left for the United States of America (USA) last night,

Moses, protégé of the revered Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy, is going to prepare for his upcoming world title fight on February 16.

The WBO lightweight world title fight against Raymundo Beltran takes place at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nevada.

The veteran Namibian boxer is accompanied by handlers Nestor Tobias and Siegfried Kaperu on his American safari and the travelling entourage was expected to arrive in the USA yesterday.

The team will attend a media conference at the gym next Tuesday followed by a final press briefing the next day before concluding with television network interviews on Thursday, February 15 with the official weigh-in rituals also slated for the same day. Moses was in high spirits when he boarded the Air Namibia Frankfurt flight, promising nothing but fireworks come the day of the fight.