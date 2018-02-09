Private sector should collaborate more with constituencies

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The councillor of Karasburg East constituency, Dennis Coetzee, wants to see a closer collaboration with the private sector so that constituencies are helped to address their challenges.

He said many people flock to constituency offices to seek help with whatever challenges they are faced, but councillors are sometimes unable to help due to a lack of funds, but he feels this could change if the private sector gets more involved. He said the government cannot do everything alone, especially with the current economic situation the country faces, whereby funds are limited, and it is therefore imperative that the private sector is engaged to get on board and assist in developing the areas they operate from.

“What we are really trying to do now is to work with the private sector closely – this is of utmost important because the government cannot do it alone,” he said. He says it is crucial for regional leaders to work closely with the private sector as this will not only benefit the local people but also get the burden off government.

He however pointed out that some companies are reluctant to collaborate on important issues, and urged such companies to join hands with local leaders to assist in addressing problems facing communities.

“Well, some are not eager to come on board, for example some feel that service delivery is the responsibility of the government alone,” he said.

Coetzee also expressed his concerns about unemployment, poverty, and alcohol and drug abuse, which he said are the major problems experienced in his constituency, adding that due to a lack of big companies that can offer jobs, many youth resort to crime because of not having work.

He said that with drought continuing to pose a serious problem, especially in the Warmbad area, farmers have tried everything to keep their livestock alive, but if the rains do not come soon, they might lose everything.

He said even commercial farmers he visited in the area have indicated that they do not have the means to buy fodder for their animals anymore, which is a huge concern.

“Now if a commercial farmer is speaking like this, imagine how our communal farmers are,” observed the councillor.

But he urged residents of the area not to lose hope and to hope for the better, and pleaded with them to work together and find solutions to problems in their community.

•••Caption (Councillor):

Karasburg East Councillor Dennis Coetzee

Photo: Matheus Hamutenya