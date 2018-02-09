Nkurenkuru demolishes stalls over outstanding levies

John Muyamba

Rundu-The Nkurenkuru Town Council on Tuesday threatened vendors at the open market to pay up or get their makeshift stalls demolished due to non-payment of their monthly rental fees of N$30.

Some of those allocated the stalls have not paid the N$30 monthly levy since 2015. On Tuesday, nine makeshift stalls were demolished before the operation was called off.

“Our staff did not use a bulldozer to break any structure.

“They phoned the owners to remove their stuff before they broke them apart by hand and the bulldozer was just parked there,” explained the CEO of Nkurenkuru, Petrus Sindimba.

“We do understand the importance of these vendors as they are an important part of our town’s economy. We do need them to operate but we have rules, policies and regulations that need to be followed as agreed when they got space at the market.

People must pay so that the council pays for the water being used there. We wrote a letter to them early December last year and on 30 January we gave them another letter demanding payment but they ignored it, and that was a final warning,” Sindimba informed New Era.

The open market has about 140 vendors operating in makeshift structures in the centre of Nkurenkuru.

“Some did pay but later stopped because others are not paying. But we later agreed with the vendors that they will make arrangements to pay and we called off the operation,” Sindimba added.