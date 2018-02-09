Industry Loop: Marketing and P.R. nightmare

I think I speak on behalf of all marketing departments, public relations practitioners, creative agencies and anyone that has to deal with the media. That the worst thing that can happen is when invited, media houses do not turn up or arrive late at a scheduled press briefing or launch of some sort.

From the intern right up to the manager of an account must feel like the ground must swallow them to the ends of Lucifer’s bed side when they have guests waiting for a programme to start but delays are the reality because, well, some members of the media are or simply are just not pitching up.

As a former radio journalists, I know the stress of hopping from one media conference to another. I am not defending my media colleagues from the print, radio and TV industries but as per custom with Industry Loop, we lay all factors on the table for you to judge for yourself. Hopping from one media conference to another around Windhoek can be extremely stressful. Some media houses are not well resourced like the state broadcaster. Media houses that are not well resourced are understaffed and simply don’t have resources. There might only be one vehicle that is used for all the purposes from fetching mail, to transporting sales people to getting journalists to media conferences. In such a case, these media houses are bound to arrive late or completely unable to attend any event. However, well-resourced media houses really have no excuse. A well-resourced media house should be an entity with enough company vehicles and enough journalists to cover events in a timeous fashion around the capital.

I doubt if marketing departments, public relations practitioners, creative agencies etc., experience the same time issues with the media in the smaller towns. If that is the case, let me know via twitter. Whether you are under resourced or not, media houses in smaller towns should really not be subjecting their cross counterparts to this plague. The only solution I have for the two industries to co-exist in peace is communication. It will be pretty awesome if journalists who RSVP’d to an event starting at 3pm, could give the anchors of that event heads up that they have another media conference starting 30 minutes before theirs and that they might be late. Just thinking out loud. Whatever the situation might be, let’s initiate that bit of communication. However, marketing departments, public relations practitioners, creative agencies also need to understand that the media don’t really owe them coverage! Unless of course, it’s the public broadcaster.

