Hard work lies ahead of us -Uusiku

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The Mayor of Omuthiya Katrina Uusiku has undertaken to engage the youth, the community and business fraternity as they are key when it comes to formulating developmental projects.

“I would like to assure everyone that 2018 will be a year of hard work and dedication, hence I will be closely engaging the youth and business people in our areas to hear their views and opinions, because these are the direct beneficiaries thus their contributions are significant. Issuance and renewal of liquor licences is one of the concerns which the community has brought to my attention which will need to be looked at,” said Uusiku.

She is currently finalising her programme to embark on a consultative meeting with the community to foster ties on how they can work together and what areas need to be tackled.

“The people’s voice must be heard and it matters the most,” she added, while saying she is still compiling her to-do list.

Uusiku said the vulnerable children and orphans that are roaming the street in the town are dear to her heart, thus she promised to work towards helping them, as she is concerned about their welfare.

In terms of provision of plots and affordable houses, Uusiku said she could not delve into that yet, as they are still busy compiling a master list of people that applied which will be structured on a first come first serve basis.

“I will only pronounce myself on that once we are done with the compilation of the list, because by then I will have more detailed information on the way forward,” concluded Uusiku who previously served two terms as the deputy mayor.

Uusiku was elected as mayor in December last year, replacing Toivo Nghilalulwa who has since been lowered to an ordinary council member.