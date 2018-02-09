Disc jockeys, the new local entertainment craze

Pinehas Nakaziko

Disc Jockeys (DJs are the new trend in entertainment locally. Specializing in creating unique and personalized in night out clubs, wedding receptions, school dances and corporate events, the DJ’s are currently taking over the entertainment industry bringing a unique brand of entertainment to every event. Pinehas Nakaziko speaks to some local DJs who making their marks on the dj circuit.

Afroberies

Female djs are also making themselves noticeable in the industry. The Afroberies are is female family dj duo of Albertina Hamutenya (dj Alba) and Magdalena Johannes (dj Maggz). The duo teamed up to form Afroberies in 2014. Dj Maggz says at first they believed that dee-jaying was for male djs only. “But little did we know that there were female djs out there spinning decks but never got recognition. It was hard at first but music lovers made it easier and comfortable for us,” she says.

Being a music lover and wanting to do something about it drove dj Maggz. She says one mistake djs make is getting into the music industry for fame. “If one make it, let your work speak for you,” she says adding that one subgenre that does not really get attention from deejaying the Damara Punch genre. She hopes to play at the Ultra Music Festival one day. Dj Maggz plays all genres not limiting herself. Her most embarrassing moment was when the music stopped while the crowd was dancing.

For dj Alba spinning the disc started way back when female djs in Namibia were unheard of and not recognised. “I was a solo dj until I met dj Maggz. I was thrilled to meet someone who shares the same drive as I do and we ended up doing our gigs together were we came up with a name Afroberies which aims at empowering women.”

Her biggest inspiration are Dj Juicy, Gazza, Black Coffee, Sally and DJ Zinhle. “They all possess a special character that I took [after], I have learned quite a lot from them and [from] their journey in the entertainment industry. What I love being a dj is having control of a whole crowd. It’s pretty overwhelming for a freakishly shy person like me,” she says.

Dj Alba considers herself a versatile dj but if she has to choose she will definitely go for House and old school Hip Hop and RnB. “My most embarrassing moment whilst mixing would be the day I was scheduled to play after a boxing match and the power kept on tripping for about 30 minutes. By the time the electricity came back, the venue was almost empty.”

She enjoys playing the old song of Awilo Longomba, and Disappear by Winky D. “I must admit that our music industry is getting better compared to local content from the early 2000. For now there has definitely been a significant change.”

DJ Asserdeep

With his unique style, Calvin Asser well known as DJ Asserdeep has had a passion for spinning decks ever since childhood. It all started in 2011 alongside the talented beat producer, Dj Shoza, when they joined hands pursuing their hobby with no support from anyone. “I got into the industry to showcase my talent, give music lovers good bumps and help them to discover new music that they’ve never heard before,” says dj Asserdeep, adding that he strongly believes right now everybody can be a dj. “So it’s not a question of practice anymore, but for a taste and courage; that one can play at a party and be confident in your taste, and yet also challenge the audience.”

He has been inspired by Black Coffee, Gazza, Culoe de Song, The Dogg and Pretoria Boys to become a dj. “I’ve got my personal dress code when mixing, which is a simple, but trendy all-black outfit with a black hat, a toothpick and an African neckpiece,” he says. His biggest dream is to play at the Hart Van Windhoek festival, and spinning the disc alongside Black Coffee.

The worst embarrassing moment during his gig was electricity tripping while on the deck.