VW unveils the new Polo

Staff Reporter

The new Polo has completely been redesigned and is now offering more interior room, more efficient engines and pioneering driver assistance systems. The engine starts from the 1-litre three-cylinder engine with power output of 70kW, and the top of the range and the most powerful 1.0 TSI three-cylinder engine with 85 kW of power. This engine will be launched with a 6-speed gearbox as standard and optionally with a 7-speed DSG.

The new Polo also has new technological features such as the blind spot monitors, rear traffic alert, and driver assistance system, park assist, and multi collision braking.

The sixth generation Polo has a new exterior design, which makes the car appear sportier and more grown up. The new generation Polo is one of the world’s most advanced compact cars – this is reflected in advanced features such as the multitude of driver assistance systems that were previously reserved for the Golf and Passat class. The new Polo is also bigger than its predecessor in every dimension and offers more space for the driver and passengers, as well as significantly increased boot volume, which increased from 280 to 350 litres.

In addition to the three standard Trendline, Comfortline and Highline trim lines, the special edition Polo beats (with features including a 300-watt sound system), R-Line package (with a sporty exterior featuring C-shaped front air curtains, side sills, boot spoiler, rear diffuser and 17-inch Bonneville alloy wheels). The performance focused halo model, the Polo GTI, (available in South Africa in the second quarter), provide added variety.

Like the Golf, Touran, Tiguan, Passat and Arteon, the Polo is now also based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). As a result the new Polo has become a more ‘masculine’ car, which generates a unique charisma from all perspectives with its new expressive design. The roofline is longer and therefore more elegant and also transitions into a roof spoiler at the rear. A fine line on the side body runs parallel to the roofline, visually lowering the centre of gravity.

One of the most striking individualisation features is the instrument panel with the dash pad. New for this generation of Polo, this dash pad is offered with different coloured trims. Two dash pad coloured trims are available; Limestone Grey Metallic on the Trendline and Comfortline and Deep Iron Metallic on Highline.

Further, the new generation of the Active Info Display makes its debut in the Polo. The combines the new Active Info Display and the new 8-inch touchscreen to form a modern, glass-encased functional unit that creates an elegant appearance combined with simple controls similar to a high-end smartphone.

The price starts from N$236,000 and tops at just above N$300,000 for the Polo Highline DSG. The new Volkswagen Polo models come standard with a 3 year/45,000km Service Plan, 3 year/120,000km warranty and a 12 year anti-corrosion warranty. Service Interval is 15,000km.