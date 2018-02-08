Subaru recalls all Impreza and WRX models from 2004 to 2014

Staff Reporter

Further to the recall of 2004 – 2007 Subaru Impreza and WRX models announced in 2016 that for defective or potentially defective Takata airbag modules, Subaru SA has had to announce another recall that affects a few more Subaru models produced and sold between 2004 and 2014 in South Africa.

This new recall affects 2,098 vehicles purchased in South Africa during this period. The decision to recall these vehicles is part of a global recall that involves a number of car manufacturers.

Deon Van Heerden, technical manager at Subaru SA says: “ Subaru SA is urging customers to start the process of getting their vehicles seen to, even though there have been no reports or incidents in South Africa.”

This recall only relates to the passenger front airbag, and does not affect any other airbags within Subaru vehicles nor those vehicles that were not equipped with a Takata inflator.

The affected are all Subaru WRX models from 2004 to 2011, all Impreza models from 2004 to 2011, all Forester models from 2009 to 2012, all Legacy models from 2005 to 2014, all Outback models from 2005 to 2014, and all Tribeca models from 2005 to 2011.

Customers are encouraged to visit the recall page on the Subaru SA website at www.subaru.co.za/recall, where they have to insert the car’s VIN number into the VIN checker field to find out if the vehicle is part of this recall.

If it is, customers will be directed to a form asking for their contact information and their preferred dealership, after which Subaru will make contact with the customers to book their vehicles in for a service.