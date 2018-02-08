Spinners support Cancer Association in first fundraiser

Donna Collins

The first spinning event of the year held in conjunction with the Cancer Association Erongo on Saturday drew a great crowd to the Swakop Spin City track, despite only a few cars showing up for this fundraising event.

Chris van Rooyen, the chairperson of Coastal Drift, Spin and Drag Motor Club, said that even though a disappointing fewer cars turned up than expected, the guys entertained the spectators from start to finish with some nail-biting spinning manoeuvres, burnouts and stunts.

“We gave the people a good show and worked really hard entertaining our supporters, with little time to rest in between spins, “ said Van Rooyen whose red ‘Team Topie’ BMW was in top form.

“The guys were smoking hot and our cars worked overtime, with many tyre changes and engine tweaks needed to see the day through,” he said, adding that this was all for a good cause.”

The event was organised by the Cancer Association Erongo in conjunction with ‘World Cancer Day’ to reach a younger demographic, and according to co-ordinator Celeste de Klerk donations received from the gate money was over N$5,000.

Meanwhile, a few big spinning names were present, which included Jonathan Goliath, the reigning 2017 ‘King of Spin’ champion who won the ‘In Car’ category.

He showed off some of his slick driving skills with a nail-biting synchronized duo spin demonstration between himself and ‘Team Topie’. Both cars narrowly missed a collision as they spun wildly around the confined space pulling off some nifty manoeuvres.

Meanwhile, the 2018 spinning calendar is bursting at the seams with dates set for over 20 events to be held across the country, and organised by the different spinning clubs.

Spinning fans in the capital can expect the first big event to be held on February 24 at Windhoek Spin City, which will host the much-anticipated Windhoek Spin Fiesta and House Bash.

The spin showdown is expected to draw some major spinning names to the track, which will include Peter Opali ‘Most Wanted’, who will be driving his brand new NamAuto sponsored BMW.

Opali, who says he will be hand-picking his events this year, as he is also tied up with hosting an NBC television auto show, is also upgrading his new spin car for the event to perform some exciting new stunts.

In addition, the reigning 2017 spinning stunt champ, ‘Wamboseun’, will also be at Windhoek Spin City to defend his title, as well as many other spinners from around the country who are all fired up to bring their cars out to play.