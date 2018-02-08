NSA to unveil findings of survey for Kavango East

John Muyamba

Rundu-The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) will next Wednesday present Intercensal Demographic and Labour Force statistics for the Kavango East region.

The presentation will be done by the labour and demographic statistics team.

“What it entails is that it will give an outline of the current demographic characteristics for the Kavango East region as per the survey that was carried out in 2016,” explained Nelson Ashipala, communications specialist at NSA.

Ashipala notes the presentation will also give the latest employment and unemployment figures for the region.

NSA has invited all stakeholders, including councillors, to attend the presentation, as this will allow them to understand their communities’ dimensions and enable them to address the plight of people from an informed perspective.

The Intercensal Demographic and Labour Force survey of 2016 was the first of its kind to be conducted by NSA since its establishment in April 2012. It was conducted countrywide and is useful for evidence-based planning and decision-making at national and regional levels.

The presentation will be held in the boardroom of the Kavango East Regional Council.