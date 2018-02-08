//Kharas governor praises show society

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-//Kharas Regional Governor Lucia Basson has heaped praise on the new leadership of the Keetmanshoop Show Society (KSS) for a job well done during last year’s show, despite critics initially having questioned the new team’s operational ability.

Last year the KSS chose Charles Jossop as its new president, after the resignation of former president Leon van Wyk,

Many doubted the capabilities of Jossop and his team, but Basson said the team did exceptionally well in organising last year’s show, and had proven sceptics wrong.

Speaking during the official launch of this year’s show dates on Tuesday, Basson said the 2017 show, which she herself attended with her family, was well organised and brought different people together.

“When the new leadership took over, many did not expect things to go so well, many doubted your ability, but you proved them wrong,” she said.

She urged the team to continue with their teamwork and dedication to make this year’s Keetmanshoop Agricultural and Industrial Show, which is set for September 12-15, bigger and better. She also invited the public at large not to be mere spectators but be part of the show.

“Keep up the good work, let no one discourage you, and use the negatives to make you stronger. You are not in this alone, we are all invited to be part of this journey, let us join hands with the president and his team to make this a success, it is ours,” she noted.

Jossop, who announced the dates, said the event has grown into one that all stakeholders can be proud of, adding that the show is testament to the astute entrepreneurial culture in the southern region.

He said that such a show provides an important marketing opportunity for local entrepreneurs, especially small and medium sized enterprises, and also serves as an opportunity to network and facilitate trade through business linkages between domestic and international entrepreneurs.

“I am particularly encouraged to have experienced so many exhibitors from the SADC region and beyond, last year. Our philosophy is that ‘no one should feel left out’ and that is what we are building on this year,” he said.

The KSS donated school bags and stationery to various schools as part of its social responsibility.