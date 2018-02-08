Honda Civic Type R raises the high-performance hatchback bar

Staff Reporter

The all-new, latest-generation Honda Civic Type R raises the bar in the highly competitive high-performance hatchback segment. The 2018 Civic Type R combines cutting-edge technology and race car-derived aerodynamics with an all-new, lighter and stiffer platform, to deliver exhilarating dynamics and unparalleled front-wheel drive handling.

Type R enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the latest, fifth-generation Civic Type R not only retains its benchmark 2,0-litre VTEC turbo engine with Earth Dreams Technology, but that the power unit has been further enhanced for its application here.

In fact, this latest iteration of the Type R’s turbocharged four-cylinder engine was named one of the authoritative automotive website, WardsAuto, as one of its 10 best engines of 2018 – a highly sought-after accolade.

As before, the 1 996 cc four-cylinder unit employs direct injection, VTEC variable valve timing and lift control, and advanced turbocharging to deliver a maximum output of 228 kW at 6 500 r/min, coupled to a torque peak of 400 Nm, maintained between 2 500 and 4 500 r/min.

Performance remains thrilling, too: the new Type R is credited with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5,8 seconds, while it goes on to achieve a maximum speed of 272 km/h.

The high-revving, turbocharged four-cylinder engine links exceptional power output to equally impressive efficiency, affording both thrilling performance and outstanding fuel economy. A new six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching technology adds to the Type R’s engaging, driver-focussed character. A new feature of this latest Type R is the triple exhaust system, which combines two larger-diameter exhaust tailpipes with a smaller tailpipe mounted slightly above and between them. The two main tailpipes operate conventionally, and achieve a 10 percent improvement in flow rate, compared to the previous Type R.

The third, smaller tailpipe manages the enhanced exhaust sound of the new Type R by using additional exhaust flow when the engine speed rises to generate a more aggressive exhaust note that is 2dB louder than the previous model.

The triple-exhaust layout also creates negative pressure at specific engine speeds to reduce drone and boominess.

To further enhance the Type R experience, the newcomer offers three selectable driving modes, ranging from Comfort and Sport to the track-focussed ‘+R’ mode. Each setting invokes specific adjustments to the suspension, steering and throttle response.

That suspension comprises an advanced, dual-axis front set-up specifically designed to address torque steer while enhancing turn-in and steering feel, despite the Type R’s front-wheel drive configuration and considerable power potential.

Also new is the dual-pinion, variable-ratio power steering system, derived from the standard Civic Hatchback, but adapted specifically for its Type R application to ensure direct, confidence-inspiring steering feedback.

The rear suspension comprises a completely new multi-link design that benefits both overall refinement and unflustered stability at high speeds.

The aggressive styling of the new Civic Type R aptly reflects its dynamic character – but it’s not just for show. The new shape is longer, wider and lower than previous Type R models, while short overhangs and a muscular stance reflect the hatchback’s dynamic aspirations.

Viewed in profile, the new 20-inch Berlina black alloy wheels are a prominent feature, further highlighted by the rim’s red styling line. Shod with 245/30 R20 tyres, the wheels fill the Type R’s accentuated, flared wheel arches to the brim. Carbon fibre-look sill extensions add to the hatchback’s low-slung stance.

The wide rear bumper hosts a full-width carbon fibre-look diffuser, again in the interests of keener aerodynamics, while the centrally located triple-exhaust tailpipe array is another head-turning feature. The bumper features directional strakes on either side.

Also new is a rev match control system for the legendary, slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. The rev matching system aligns the engine speed with the gearbox’s main shaft speed when changing gears.

This prevents unwanted transmission shock, which can occur when engine speeds are too high, or too low during upshifts or downshifts. The rev-matching function can be switched on or off. The rev match control system’s characteristics are adapted to specifically suit each of the three selectable driving modes.

The retail price from N$630,000 includes a comprehensive five-year/200,000 km warranty, as well as a five-year/90,000 km service plan and a three-year AA Roadside Assistance plan. Scheduled services are at 10,000 km intervals.