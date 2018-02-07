Home National Video: President Geingob opens 2018 Legal Year NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: President Geingob opens 2018 Legal Year February 7, 201801 tweet President Hage Geingob opened the 2018 Legal Year in Windhoek earlier today at the Supreme Court. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalCaprivi 8 still waiting for Chief Justice Crime and CourtsJudgment in Pio Teek appeal reservedLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 4 + = 8 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAlight rain enter location 27.9 ° C 31 ° 25 ° 29% 3.6kmh 64%Thu 23 °Fri 24 °Sat 21 °Sun 27 °Mon 29 ° #TRENDINGMTC/NPL at loggerheads, compliance a bone of contention …Mali... January 29, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017The overlooked potential of rural spaces and consumers February 6, 2018Load more 36,306FollowersFollow16,587FollowersFollow