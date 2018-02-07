Trial date set for Zim academic fraud case

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A group of students who were arrested in possession of fake qualifications allegedly attained from various colleges in Zimbabwe are set to stand trial in October.

Thirty-three people were arrested in connection to the case, with the first group of 19 Namibians apprehended in 2014 and the remainder getting arrested last year. Currently only 15 of the accused are expected to stand trial after the prosecution withdrew charges against 18 of the accused due to lack of evidence against them.

Regina Nelumbu, Josephina Iita, Benedictus Stephanus, Eliah Kaiko, David Ndemusunye Shivinga, Monica Itengula, Paulus Ndara, George Mbanze Sikerete, Samuel Samuel Sem, Lineekela Nghaanekwa, Fillemon Jatileni, Elmo Matias, Martha Kolutu Etuhole Mwandjekange, Neliwa Miina Ndapewashali and Gregor Mbanze Sikerete are set to stand trial on charges of forgery and fraud for their possession of fake qualifications.

The group made a brief appearance in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday before magistrate Brand van Platzen.

Nelumbu and her co-accused were arrested following a tip off from Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) management.

It is alleged that the group used their fake qualifications in enticing institutions such as University of Namibia, College of the Arts and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in granting them admission.

They further allegedly used those fake qualifications in gaining training admission and potential employment into the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) and City Police.

Nelumbu and her co-accused are all on bail ranging from N$1,000 to N$5,000 respectively. Van Platzen extended their bail on warning that they make an appearance for the start of their trial scheduled to take place from October 10.