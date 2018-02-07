Schools motivation campaigns continue at Nehale SSS

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The second School Mode Activated, a school motivation campaign tour, continues this Saturday at Nehale Senior Secondary School, expecting to interest hundreds of learners.

The campaign, initiated by Kashipu Investment cc, aims at visiting various schools in the northern part of the country to provide learners with primary educational information and/or activities. The campaign is in conjunction with local artists for the benefit of those learners who would wish to pursue managerial careers in the music industry whether locally or internationally.

“The need for such skills is growing rapidly as graduates are increasingly expected to assume broader tasks and responsibilities, than most technical universities have traditionally been preparing them with,” says Sandro Ithana of Kashipu Investment.

Local artists Omfally, Lbht, General Jitahz entertained when the campaign visited Uukule Senior Secondary School (SSS). The artists motivated the learners to prepare them for the long school year by encouraging them to study hard. The second edition of the campaign will also see some of the learners receiving cash-prizes for different competitions.