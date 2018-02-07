Referee Shongedi leads team to Angola

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibian referee Jonas Shongedi leads a team of Namibian match officials to Angola this weekend as Angolan side Atletico Petróleos de Luanda welcomes Malawi’s Masters Security Services FC for their 2018 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup Preliminary Round First leg match on Saturday in Luanda.

Oshakati-based Shongedi will be joined by compatriots Dawid Shaanika and Christof Vries as assistant referees with new kid on the block Nehemiah Shoovaleka as the fourth official and will fly out tomorrow. Johane Lucas from Mozambique will be the match commissioner.

The match will be played on Saturday at the 11 November Stadium in Luanda, at 16h00 and the second leg will take place in Malawi on February 17.

Shongedi’s continental assignment will continue on February 21 as he assumes the role of fourth official in the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round first leg match between Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows against Lesotho’s Bantu FC at the Somholo National Stadium, 16h00.

Award-winning referee Jackson Pavaza will be in charge of that encounter, assisted by referees Mathew Kanyanga and Isaskar Boois with another Mozambican, Carlos Come, as the match commissioner.

Meanwhile, Namibia Football Referees Coordinator, Absalom Goseb announced that all local referees will converge in Oshakati this weekend for a national workshop starting on Saturday, to be followed by a fitness test on Sunday.