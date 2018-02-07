Ondonga chief reconciles with councillors

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA) secretary Nepando Amupanda says he is unaware of reports that the axed councillors will be reinstated as reported in the media.

Amupanda, who last year took over the reins from the axed Joseph Asino following squabbles at OTA, says he is only aware of the royal family meetings to reconcile and unite.

“We have not been told anything about any replacements. We are still in office and if there is something maybe it is still to be brought to our attention,” he said.

He maintained that he and the rest of the team were put in their positions by the King of Ondonga Immanuel Kauluma Elifas, thus only the king has the power to remove them.

“We will only leave if the king writes us letters. I am still operating from the palace as usual,” maintained Nepando.

Nepando was responding to questions on what will happen to the current office-bearers who took over from the axed senior councillors.

Last year, controversy dogged the OTA following the dismissal of senior traditional councillors John Walenga, Joseph Asino, Vilho Kamanya and Peter Shimweetheleni.

The senior councillors were replaced with business mogul Mvula Munyango, Ondangwa mayor Paavo Amwele, Naeman Fillemon Kambala and Nepando Amupanda the former bodyguard of the founding president Sam Nujoma.

Other councillors who were dismissed were Kashona Malulu, Tonata Ngulu and Fillemon Nambili.

Meanwhile, King Elifas’ press aide Naeman Amwala confirmed that talks were had within the royal family to unite the axed councillors and those currently in office.

He said there is a possibility for the axed councillors to be reinstated. “But all that will be determined in the meetings with the royal family,” stressed Amalwa.

He added that the royal family is engaged in talks to unite the Ondonga populace and bring peace within Ondonga.