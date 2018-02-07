Muheua resigns on health grounds

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The Deputy Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Alpheus Muheua, has resigned from his post due to prolonged ill-health, New Era has established.

Yesterday, the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Frans Kapofi, confirmed the news that the deputy minister has indeed tendered his resignation.

In 2015, Muheua was admitted to hospital in Windhoek after he had suffered a stroke that impaired his speech.

Yesterday Kashona Muheua, the wife of the deputy minister, told New Era that her husband was recovering well at home. “Due to confidentiality I cannot say much,” she said. When contacted for comment yesterday, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, said he had not received any news of Muheua.

”I have checked with the secretary to the National Assembly, no communication in that regard, I have checked with our legal department, nothing was communicated to them, I have checked with the party chief whip, nothing was communicated to all of them in that regard,” he said.

Muheua is a former president of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), the country’s biggest trade union federation. He was elected to the National Assembly in the 2009 general election.

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba appointed Muheua to the position of deputy minister of labour and social welfare in his second cabinet.