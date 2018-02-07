Ineptitude turns waterfront into white elephant

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-The immediate future of the Zambezi Waterfront and Tourism Park (ZWFTP) remains unknown as it has been over a year since it was temporarily closed by the government, following allegations of mismanagement.

Its closure made 60 salaried employees join the growing army of unemployed.

Government invested over N$180 million on the development of the first phase, which included the construction of a multi-storied administration building, bungalows and conference facilities.

However, since its closure its fate remains unknown despite shortly after its closure the government seconded former Development Bank of Namibia communication manager Jerome Mutumba as acting CEO, and to assist the board to formulate, design and implement a new business model that would sustain the state-owned tourism enterprise.

Speaking to New Era, ZWFTP board chairperson Frans Kwala stated the delay by the Katima Mulilo Town Council to transfer land it had donated in 2003 to the government is one of the stumbling blocks in resurrecting the waterfront that has now turned into a white elephant despite its impressive infrastructure.

“The town council is still the owner of the land. So that land has not been transferred, we have engaged them, we are just waiting on them. That is where we got stuck because the infrastructure belongs to the waterfront but the land belongs to council,” he said.

Kwala also stressed that not having a management in place makes everything difficult to resolve. He was however adamant that once the land ownership issue is resolved it will be a big step moving in the right direction.

Efforts to get comment from the Katima Mulilo Town Council proved futile as questions sent to them on Monday were not still answered by the time of going to print yesterday.