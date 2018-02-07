I will monitor you, warns Shaningwa

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Outgoing Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Sophia Shaningwa has warned local authorities, contractors and the National Housing Enterprise to pull up their socks and deliver quality and affordable houses on time in sync with their mandate for timeous service delivery.

Shaningwa sent out a stern warning last Friday when she handed over 400 houses in Swakopmund.

Shaningwa said the handing-over was her last official duty as minister – however she would see that the ministry delivers on its mandate as she will be working closely with the incoming minister.

“I will ensure that Swapo Party’s manifesto is implemented and will monitor you and deal with you,” Shaningwa said last Friday.

She added that the fact that someone else will take over from her does not mean that people should relax in their positions, whilst they have a mandate to deliver on.

“I do not know why people sit and relax in their offices while there is so much to be done. It’s either you do or I will do you. You are not only denying the people a basic right to have a roof over the heads, but are also denying people employment during the construction of the houses. The more we delay work the more we delay bread. We must be sensitive towards our people’s needs,” she said.

She also expressed her disappointment in the contractors in towns such as Opuwo and Swakopmund that take ages to complete the much-needed houses for the people in Erongo and Kunene regions.

“As you are aware by now, the mass housing development programme was introduced as an intervention aimed at reducing the housing backlog in the country, especially for the ultra-low and low-income group. Despite some obvious challenges that were and continue to be encountered during the implementation of the programme, we will not waver in our commitment to deliver affordable houses to other needy Namibians.”

She added that 1,521 houses should be constructed under the mass housing programme in Swakopmund. About 883 were completed already of which 400 were handed over on Friday. A further 638 still need to be constructed in Swakopmund.

“I therefore urge the contractors to pull up their socks and complete the incomplete houses. Likewise, I also urge the NHE officials to be hard at work to ensure that the allocation process is completed and no houses t stand empty and become exposed to vandalism,” Shaningwa said.