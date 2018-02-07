Fistball league kicks-off this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek Fistball league season’s opening tournament will take place this weekend at the Swakopmund Fussball Club (SFC) in the coastal town.

On Friday, the league structure will be decided by representatives of the participating clubs who will gather in Swakopmund. In the opening tournament competition, the games will be played by time and not by sets as in the league.

The teams from Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) stand as favourites for the A and B category titles, while the chasers will certainly be Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 1 and SFC respectively. An encounter between the youth players from SFC and CFC will also take place.

Organisers are excited about this year and promise a thrilling 2018 Bank Windhoek Fistball League.

“After more than a three-month summer break, the players are ready to get the ball rolling and improve their skills.

The tournament will be played in one category that may be divided into two groups or on a round-robin basis.

This will also apply to the league commencing in March, as it was not expedient to have only three teams battling it out in the National A League,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s chairman, Michael Baas.