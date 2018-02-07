Another Congo fever case recorded

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The Ministry of Health and Social Services yesterday confirmed one case of Crimean Congo fever in the country.

The medical superintendent at the Windhoek Central Hospital, Dr David Uirab, told New Era that a 23-year-old man is being kept in isolation at Windhoek Central Hospital because the disease is highly contagious.

The man, who has a history of tick bite, was transported from Gobabis and is from a nearby village in the area.

The man is doing well and has responded well to treatment since being admitted to hospital, authorities said. Yesterday his blood tests confirmed that he has Congo fever, it was said at a media briefing yesterday afternoon.

“We are not aware of any other contacts that are sick apart from his partner who was also treated and her temperature is under control,” said Uirab. Congo fever is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.

The majority of cases have occurred in people involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians.

Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

Uirab stressed that the risks are with people who work with animals. “Once there is an epidemic it can be passed on to humans through any body fluids,” he said.