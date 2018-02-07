46 given vocational skills training

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Forty-six youths received vocational certificates after they completed a course in panel beating and spray painting.

The certificates were awarded at Ongwediva on Tuesday.

The training was made possible by the Northern Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) northern branch and International Projects, German Chamber of Skills Crafts.

The trainees are from companies from Oshana, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto regions that seconded them for vocational training in order to improve their skills.

In addition they also received training in bookkeeping.

Speaking at the ceremony the governor of Oshana region, Clemens Kashuupulwa, said imparting vocational skills is important in meeting the needs of a developing country and its people.

He said the two trades in particular have immense potential for Namibia as they create employment and subsequently wealth.

“One simply needs to look at the traffic volume, the congested northern roads, the vehicle demographics and vehicles that are damaged beyond repair, you note that the field of panel beating and spray painting is demanding people with the technical know-how in this field, to have our vehicles roadworthy,” said the governor.

The governor lamented that local panel-beating outlets are overbooked, leaving many in need of services unattended to.

Also speaking at the same event, the chairperson of NCCI northern branch Tomas Iindji said vocational trades serve as a link that has been missing in the economic set-up.

Apart from creating employment Iindji said they create opportunities to enhance vocational skills and knowledge.

The project manager at the German Chamber of Skills Crafts Alexander Schneider said the training will improve employment opportunities for job-seekers and also enable them to have specialities.

In addition, Schneider said the skills obtained are closely aligned to the needs of their companies. The German vocational education and training system, also known as the dual training system, is highly recognised worldwide due to its combination of theory and training embedded in a real-life work environment resulting in less unemployment.