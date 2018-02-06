Rehoboth resident raped at gunpoint

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Several cases of rape were reported over the weekend, with a 17-year-old boy allegedly raping a fellow teenage girl at Leonardville with the help of friends.

The Namibian police crime report issued by Warrant Officer Hilma Amutenya says a 17-year-old male suspect inserted his penis into a 16-year-old girl’s private parts with the help of other boys/men who held the victim on the ground without her consent. The incident happened last week at 23h00 at Amraalsduin location. Amutenya said two suspects were arrested and were expected to appear in court soon.

Police in Rehoboth opened a rape case after a 24-year-old woman was held at gunpoint and raped at the town on February 3.

The incident happened between 02h00 and 04h00 behind the cemetery at Rehoboth.

“It is further alleged the suspect threatened to kill the victim and he fired two shots into the air. The victim alleged that the suspect raped her twice and again threatened to kill her with the third bullet. The suspect is known but not yet arrested,” says the crime report.

A 15- year-old boy was arrested for attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl in Grootfontein last week Monday at farm Gogaseb.

Amutenya said the suspect took the victim out of the room where she was sleeping and took her behind the house.

“It is further alleged that the suspect removed the victim’s clothes and wanted to rape her but did not penetrate her. The suspect left the victim when she screamed,” said Amutenya.

Police investigations continue.

Police in Mariental opened a rape case after a 27-year-old man raped a 27-year-woman at the town on Sunday. The incident happened after midnight when the two were walking from Sonop to Aimablaagte.

Amutenya said it is alleged that on their way in an open area the suspect forced himself on the victim and had sexual intercourse against her will.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.

A case of rape was also reported at Sesfontein.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.