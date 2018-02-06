Ongwediva school delayed for four years

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-With heavy rains expected this month, learners at Ongwediva Junior Secondary School will be taught in soaked classrooms after government was unable to complete the school.

Almost four years later -since the school was expected to have been handed over in 2014- learners are still taught in dilapidated classrooms and exposed to harsh weather at the Ongwediva ELCIN centre.

School principal Immanuel Nepela said though the situation is still manageable it could soon worsen in the likelihood of more rains.

“If it rains more, we expect our lessons to be disrupted because we move our learners to one side of the classroom because some parts of the classrooms are leaking,” he said.

Apart from the leaking classrooms, during winter the learners are exposed to the cold as the classrooms have no windowpanes nor doors.

Although the school was initially projected to cost N$38 million, the cost could have escalated as government last year needed an additional N$5 million to install the pending sewerage pipes, commissioning of electricity as well as the construction of the school hall.

Construction of the school came to a standstill after the initial contractor Uukumwe failed to complete the school in the prescribed time abandoning the site.

But, New Era understands a new tender has been allocated.

Nepela said he was in no position to confirm whether a tender has been awarded..

In addition to the dilapidated classrooms, the principal also operates from a small crowded office, while the teachers’ staffroom is falling to pieces.

New Era was also reliably informed that the chalkboards have also started falling off the walls, posing a threat to both the teachers and learners.

Once completed, the school will house 600 learners and 20 teachers.

The Director of Education in Oshana region Hileni Amukana could not be reached for

comment.