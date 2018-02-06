NIPAM strives for excellency – Ndishishi

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek-The executive director of the Namibia Institute for Public Administration and Management (NIPAM), Andrew Ndishishi has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing administration and management training, and instilling a performance and learning culture in the public sector through capacity development, consulting and research.

NIPAM was established by an Act of Parliament, the NIPAM Act 2010 (Act 10 of 2010), and was officially inaugurated February 25, 2011 by former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

The purpose of NIPAM is to transform the public service in Namibia through improving management, leadership and professional competencies. It also aims to foster a climate of purpose, values and professional traditions amongst public sector employees

Speaking at the institution’s official opening of the training of trainers’ workshop that kicked off yesterday, Ndishishi reiterated that NIPAM will continue to be a centre of excellence and think tank in public sector management and good governance.

The five-day workshop is set to discuss the contractual administration between the institution and persons as well as to equip them with the institution’s norms and standards related to training methods, assessment, modernisation and certification.

“Our approach is to ensure enhancement of synergy between the public sector and private sector, through the blending of resources pools from both backgrounds, and this will help diffuse knowledge and familiarise the private sector about how Namibia’s public sector operates,” Ndishishi reiterated.

He said the training will help provide relevant standards and service skills to the participants in order to understand how public and private sectors operate and to exchange knowledge on how to improve service quality and delivery.

“Resource persons will benefit from knowledge and skills that will come through the engagement of public servants from central government, regional council and local authorities. The partnership shall further be of your advantage by understanding government policies, norms and process for work, personal and possible business future endeavours. Indeed, it is a win-win approach,” he further elaborated.

The workshop is also set to clarify the role of NIPAM in the transformation process of the Namibian public sector, explain the philosophy and programme offerings, and provide resource persons an opportunity to discuss the content, facilitation techniques, assessment activities and moderation related to their programmes.

Ndishishi said the workshop will transform participants to be committed to the ideology and principles of continuous learning and most importantly to apply what they have learned from training and development interventions through the only civil service college in the country.