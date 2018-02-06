New graduate trainees welcomed at FNB

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-On January 19, FNB Namibia welcomed its third intake of graduate trainees who have been selected to join FNB and RMB respectively. This prestigious one-year development programme focuses on attracting and retaining high potential Namibian graduates who are highly motivated, with strong analytical ability. Graduates are trained in core skills and exposed to key projects during their year in South Africa.

The successful candidates for 2018, Thorsten Kreft, Thomas Hamata, and Annalien Davin expressed their gratitude towards FNB and RMB and were delighted to join the best financial services provider in Namibia.

Kreft graduated with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering from the University of Stellenbosch, while Hamata holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Services from the University of Pretoria, with a major in Internal Audit and Finance. Davin, who will join the RMB Namibia team, obtained a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics from the University of Stellenbosch, majoring in Economics and Financial Management. After their one-year training in South Africa they will return to Namibia to join FNB Namibia and RMB Namibia in a permanent employment capacity.

“Talent management is one of the key people focus areas of the Group and therefore we place a high priority on attracting and investing in the country’s future leaders,” says Liezel Andrew, Talent Management Specialist, FNB Holdings Human Resources.

Through the Young Talent Development Programme (YTDP) graduates are exposed to and experience the culture of business in South Africa and establish relationships crucial to the development of the critical skills required for Namibia. More importantly they learn to work, collaborate and lead inclusively in multi-cultural

teams.

As part of its initiative, FirstRand Group wishes to create a greater young talent (alumni) community and network that supports them in their career progression; activate business’s operational excellence and growth strategies; support the transition from students into young professionals; introduce them to the FirstRand philosophy and complement current in-country programmes through alignment and focussed international exposure.