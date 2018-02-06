Dundee comes to rescue of orphans

Obrein Simasiku

Tsumeb-Destitute residents of Tsumeb’s Hope Village whose existence depends on donors had their hopes restored by Dundee Precious Metals after the company made a donation valued at N$197,000, which included consumables and cash.

Hope Village is home to orphans, the elderly and people living with HIV/AIDS, and currently 117 people are sheltered at the centre.

Despite the financial flaws, the founder and chairperson of the centre, Eglien Uises, says they will not be put off taking care of the needy.

“Our mission is to help the needy regardless of gender, age, tribe or race. We only want the best for them and are striving to become a home where these people can be looked after in an ideal hygienic place, with professional medical and psychological care as well as healthy nutrition,” said Uises.

She pointed out that one of their successes was the recovery of nine adults who were malnourished and extremely sick.

“We believe this success was due to daily administration of medicine and a bit of soup. These adults can now stand on their own feet and care for themselves,” she added.

In the same vein she also expressed some sadness, saying there were some inevitable cases where some of the people passed on due to insufficient food.

“Poor diets, like one pap portion per day in some cases and general starvation while on strong medication, contributed to people getting weak, despite efforts made. So this still requires planning which is dependent on funds in order to provide more or sufficient nutrient-food for our patients in the future,” explained Uises, appealing to good Samaritans to emulate the gesture by Dundee Precious Metals and come on board.

She was grateful to Namib Mills which on a monthly basis provides the home with 30kg of pasta, Tulipamwe catering company which gives fruit and vegetables and Clicks which gives them a gift voucher of N$4,000.

•••• Caption (Hope):

Beneficiary… Donavan is one of the malnourished children housed at the Hope Village, who benefitted from Dundee’s donation of diapers.