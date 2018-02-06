Boy dies after jumping off moving truck

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A Tsumeb boy died after he reportedly jumped off a moving municipal truck last Saturday afternoon.

The boy, in the company of two other children, climbed on the back of the moving vehicle without the knowledge of the driver, while it was collecting garbage in Kuvukiland in Tsumeb. The incident happened at 16h00 on the Tsumeb and Oshivelo bypass.

“The other two (boys) jumped off before the truck went on the road but the deceased remained and eventually jumped off while the moving truck was on the road and he fell down hard,” confirmed Nampol spokesperson Warrant Officer Hilma Amutenya in the weekly police crime bulletin.

Amutenya said the deceased sustained head injuries and he was taken to Tsumeb State Hospital where he died on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old woman died on the spot in a car accident between Oshivelo and Tsumeb while three other occupants sustained serious injuries, on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Martha Nepembe. Amutenya said the driver, who is a lecturer at the Ogongo campus of the University of Namibia (Unam), was driving a white Toyota Corolla from Tsumeb to Oshivelo when he lost control of the vehicle and it left the road and overturned.

There were four occupants, including the driver who is a Congolese national, and a Namibian female, aged 31, who were both admitted to the Tsumeb State hospital with serious injuries.

Amutenya said the vehicle belongs to Unam.

A case of rape and assault to cause grievous bodily harm was opened against a 31-year-old man after he locked up his girlfriend, 37, at Sesfontein, where he then repeatedly raped her.

The incident happened between January 31 and February 4.

Amutenya said the victim managed to escape when the suspect left her in the room and went somewhere. The suspect was arrested and investigations continue.

A 19-year-old man died after he was stabbed with an okapi knife by a 22-year-old man during an argument over a woman. The incident happened on Sunday at 01h00 at Omutaku village at Etayi constituency in Omusati region.

Police in Oshana region opened an inquest after an inmate at Oshakati police holding cells hanged himself with a T-shirt from the toilet’s burglar bars. The inmate was in custody on rape charges.

The incident happened on February 2 at 16h30.

“No foul play was suspected and no suicide note was left behind,” said Amutenya.