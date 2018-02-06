Aochamub officially appointed NAC acting CEO

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Former presidential press secretary Albertus Aochamub has accepted the position of Namibia Airports Company (NAC) acting chief executive officer after he was seconded by the presidency last week.

The secondment was necessitated by the resignation of current acting CEO Lot Haifidi.

Haifidi who has been acting in that position for the last five months will return to his substantive position as NAC’s strategic executive for corporate governance.

Aochamub would be “NAC’s acting CEO for a period of 12 months or until such time a substantive CEO is approved…. The position of the chief executive officer will be advertised in the fourth quarter of 2018,” NAC’s board chairperson Rodgers Kauta said in a statement yesterday.

Kauta said Aochamub has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies that resulted in impressive value creation.

He said Aochamub is a transformation leader who is a former president of the Southern African Broadcasting Association (SABA) and also former vice-president of the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association (CBA).

According to the statement, Aochamub has a combined two-decade track record in senior management in telecommunications (fixed, mobile and internet), commercial banking, public broadcasting and the government sector.

He has from 2010 to 2015 served as the managing director of Namibia’s public broadcaster, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and led the broadcaster to being amongst the top three in Southern Africa to have successfully deployed digital terrestrial television ahead of the global deadline, the statement adds.

The CEO position at the troubled parastatal became vacant following Tamer EL-Kallawi’s suspension in June last year, on full pay, pending investigations into alleged tender irregularities.

Since his suspension, the strategic executive for human resources, Josephine Soroses, acted in the position before being replaced by Haifidi.