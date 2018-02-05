Home National Video: Geingob wants rural urban influx control NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Geingob wants rural urban influx control February 5, 201800 tweet Geingob wants rural urban influx control when the head of state visted the Havana informal settlement on Friday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsSwapo will never compromise its principles – Geingob Front Page NewsGeingob sees opportunity in slowdown Front Page NewsGeingob to Rukoro: I’ve a full mandateLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here two + = 4 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 31 ° C 31 ° 31 ° 19% 7.2kmh 40%Tue 32 °Wed 27 °Thu 24 °Fri 29 °Sat 31 ° #TRENDINGMTC/NPL at loggerheads, compliance a bone of contention …Mali... January 29, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Video: Negligent driver causes multiple crash January 30, 2018Load more 36,291FollowersFollow16,536FollowersFollow