Snake bite victim gets wheelchair

Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati-After New Era broke the story about her plight last week, 36-year-old Elizabeth Nghiwewelekwa ululated in tears after she received a wheelchair on Saturday from Ombaye Fishing Company.

“Thank you very much,” Nghiwewelekwa said repeatedly.

New Era reported last week on Nghiwewelekwa’s condition and how she pled with good Samaritans to assist her with a wheelchair after recently losing her arm and part of her leg through amputation, following snakebites.

Nghiwewelekwa was first bitten by a snake at work in 2016 and again at home last year causing her left side of her body which was bitten by the snakes, to turn black.

Nghiwewelekwa, who has been in and out of hospital since 2016, last week pled with the public to provide her with a wheelchair in order to be mobile. She also asked for better medical assistance to relieve her of the pain.

The story however irked some nurses at Ward 6 at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital who took turns to interrogate Nghiwewelekwa’s visitors, saying they were mandated by the head of the hospital to investigate how the story got to the media.

Before the donation on Saturday, Nghiwewelekwa could not go very far as she used a shopping trolley to limp around the ward.

She has been admitted in hospital since September last year.

Speaking at the brief handover ceremony, executive chairman at Ombaye, Libolly Haufiku said the donation is part of its corporate and social responsibility to assist fellow Namibians and to meet government half way.

Haufiku said the responsibility towards a better Namibia cannot be left to government alone hence their commitment to assist where possible.

Apart from the Saturday donation, Ombaye also handed over a wheelchair to a child in Keetmanshoop.

In addition, the company has recently also supplied a school between Otjiwarongo and Outjo with food to last at least three months after hearing reports that the school has run out of food.

Chief Medical Officer at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital Phillip Nakangombe expressed gratitude on behalf of the hospital.

Tuwilika Egumbo who is responsible for customer care at the hospital said the wheelchair has given Nghiwewelekwa a second chance to life.

“She can now go home freely and will now also be mobile at the hospital,” said Egumbo.