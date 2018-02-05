Shilongo gets his groove on in Egypt …scores first goal for club

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Featuring in only his second match for Egyptian club Alassiouty Sport Club (SC), Namibian international Benson Shilongo on Saturday managed to carve his name on the scoresheet when he rose highest to connect with a perfect cross to head home the ball as he helped Alassiouty to a 1-all draw against El Mokkawlon.

Shilongo gave Alassiouty the lead in the 57th minute through a perfect glancing header, which had the crowd in raptures as Alassiouty appeared to be marching to a well-deserved victory but it was until the 65th minute when Ramy Adel equalised for El Mokkawlon to end matters for both clubs levelled 1-1.

Judging from his current rich form, Shilongo will this weekend be expected to make the starting line up when Alassiouty host visiting Al Nasr at the Al Assiouty Sport Stadium this coming Saturday for another league clash.

The 25-year-old Shilongo recently joined Alassiouty on a three-and-a-half year contract, which saw him become the only Namibian to ply his trade in the Egyptian Premier League. Shilongo, who is starting to win over new fans in the transcontinental North African country, joined Alassiouty from South African club Platinum Stars, where he made nine appearances and scored four goals.

At national level, Shilongo – who also had stints with Namibian reigning champions Tigers FC and Botswana premiership club Gaborone United FC – has made 20 appearances for the Brave Warriors and managed to score a total of seven goals for the national team in various continental and international competitions.

Alassiouty SC is an Egyptian football club based in Beni Suef. The club is currently playing in the Egyptian Premier League, the highest league in the Egyptian football league system.

The club was promoted to the Egyptian Premier League for the first time in its history in 2014, after winning the promotional play-offs.