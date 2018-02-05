Koes couple murdered at their farm

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a couple at their farm in the Koes area on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspects broke into the house at farm Lindeshof and killed the elderly couple and stole money, a firearm and other items, before using the deceased couple’s vehicle to flee the scene after committing the brutal crime.

The suspects could however not evade from law enforcers as they were quickly arrested, and the firearm and the vehicle have been recovered.

//Kharas police regional crime coordinator Chrispin Mubebo confirmed the incident to New Era, saying one of the suspects was arrested in Aranos in the Hardap region, while the other two were apprehended at Koes, and are expected make their first court appearance today.

All suspects are said to be inhabitants of Koes, and are charged with murder, house breaking and theft, theft of motor vehicle and theft of firearm.

The deceased have been identified as Gielian and Sarie Botma and their next of kin have been informed.