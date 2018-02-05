!Gawaxab joins FNB as senior IT operations manager

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia has confirmed the appointment of Taschiona !Gawaxab as its new senior IT operations manager.

!Gawaxab graduated from the University of South Africa with a diploma in business management and holds numerous Microsoft certifications, Cisco certifications and qualifications in courses offered by the Stellenbosch Business School. She also completed the USB management development programme.

She joined FNB in 2004 as a network administrator and was later appointed as the IT operations manager. She left FNB to venture into business and ran her own company, which focused on information technology, construction and consultancy and further worked for an aviation company in the United Kingdom.

In her new role, !Gawaxab will be responsible for the IT hosted infrastructure, platforms and systems with a key focus on improving operational efficiencies and the convergence of technologies.

She aims to make FNB IT operations resilient while ensuring FNB remains the best financial service provider with a responsive IT operations team ready to meet the changing needs of the business.

“I am very results-driven. I believe in fairness towards the organisation as well as the employees. I aspire to assist the group in neutralizing everyday challenges such as regulatory pressures, cyber security, competition, digitalization and disruption,” says !Gawaxab.