Deputy PM ready for work after fatal car crash

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says she is in good health and ready to resume work when her leave ends towards the end of this month.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is also the minister of international relations and cooperation, was involved in a fatal car accident during the festival season, which claimed two lives.

She was discharged from hospital on January 4 and is now recovering at home.

“I have been informed that the media has been calling, wanting to know the status of my health and it is something that I appreciate because it tells us the nation cares,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Briefing the media on the status of her health on Friday, Nandi-Ndaitwah assured that she is recuperating well and is in good health.

She also used the opportunity to express condolences to the families of those victims who lost their lives.

She thanked people for the support and prayers they offered while she was hospitalised.