Windhoek experiences high rate of vandalism

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The City of Windhoek (CoW) has called on all residents to take proper care of municipal infrastructure as this would result in financial resources generated by the municipality being used prudently.

At a media briefing held yesterday, CoW spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya expressed concern at the rate of vandalism of public facilities.

She noted that 330 communal toilets had been vandalised in the informal settlements that have mushroomed around Windhoek.

Most of these have been repaired and are once again in working condition while some are expected to be completed by mid-February.

She also said that large numbers of inhabitants in and around the informal settlements make use of such facilities as public toilets, initially meant for use by a limited number of people in terms of the recommended ratios.

This results in constant blockages and high maintenance cost, she added. Residents however, do not care for facilities provided by the municipality, noted Amutenya.

“It has proven difficult for community members to maintain facilities that are used by many people most of whom are not from the area.”

“An additional 20 toilets are being procured,” she said adding that, the extension of the main pipeline for potable water has started in Goreangab and near completion.

“Five new pipes were installed, nine standpipes repaired, and leaks continue to be attended to.

“This will allow the installation of more standpipes in these areas that did not have access to potable water,” said Amutenya.

In addition to clean up campaigns and repairing vandalised toilets, there is a continual educational campaign and social mobilisation to educate residents of the affected areas on the importance of hygiene.

This is being done through various channels such as community leaders, health extension workers and constituency councillors, she said.