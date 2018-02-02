Uushona’s fight postponed to March 24

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s WBF welterweight world champion Tyson Uushona, who was initially scheduled to fight Britain’s Frankie Gavin for the vacant IBO welterweight world title on February 23, will now fight the Briton on March 24 at the Genting Arena in Birmingham.

The rescheduling of the fight dates was caused by Gavin’s ankle injury, which he suffered during a training session.

Gavin’s trainer Dean Edwards admitted the injury – sustained during the fighter’s recent training camp in Ireland – is a setback but insisted it was merely a minor one and that Frankie would be fighting fit for the new date in just a few weeks’ time.

Edwards said: “Frankie has sprained the ligaments in his left ankle and been advised by medics to cease training for the next seven to ten days.

“Obviously so close to the fight this is a real setback but he should be resuming light training again in a week or so and will be itching to get out and win that title on March 24.”

He was splitting his time between the gym, owned by the brother of boxing legend Steve Collins, and the Crumlin Road gym ahead of his showdown in the Now or Never World title bout in his home town next month.

dwards explained: “It was a great session but Frankie is a southpaw and his sparring partner is an orthodox and unfortunately as they came in their feet touched. It happens a lot in boxing. Frankie went to duck a blow and just went over on his ankle. We immediately stopped the session and iced it and elevated it up, but the swelling wouldn’t go down.

We took Frankie to the County Meath private clinic here in Dublin, where he was seen by Dr Michael Tierny. He confirmed it was ligament damage and signed Frankie off training for a week to ten days. Frankie is absolutely gutted as it was going so well. But it’s a minor problem,” – Additional info: boxingscene.com