Swapo prepares for Ncuncuni by-election

John Muyamba

Rundu-Swapo in Kavango West is gearing up for the Ncuncuni by-election set for March 28, the party’s regional coordinator says, adding that they are busy identifying names at branches and by Saturday the executive committee would sit and nominate possible candidates for vetting.

“Yes, by the 9th of February we will have the extraordinary district conference to elect one from the four who will be our candidate for the by-election,” explained the Kavango West Swapo regional coordinator, David Hipulwa Hamutenya.

“I will let you know which four names are nominated this coming weekend,” he said.

New Era understands the opposition All People’s Party (APP) and the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) led by McHenry Venaani will also contest the by-election.

The by-election in Ncuncuni constituency comes after the death of Rosa Kavara, the Swapo councillor for Ncuncuni, who died on January 2.

The Regional Councils Act stipulates that if a vacancy occurs in a particular constituency, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is obligated in terms of the law to conduct a by-election in that particular constituency within 90 days from the date the vacancy occurred.

The supplementary registration started on Wednesday and ended on Saturday.

This registration process consisted of four semi-fixed teams and one mobile team.

The registration points were set up at various schools such as Sitenda, Ncumcara, Mavendje, Singuruve, Hamweyi, Ncuncuni, Gcigco, Ncaute, Naingopo and Gcwatjinga, among other places.